Teresa M. Otto
Teresa M. Otto (Hentz) passed peacefully on Friday, April 28, 2023, at the age of 81. She was born in Milwaukee, the daughter of the late William and Laida (nee Jalakas) Hentz. Teresa married Thor C. Otto on December 1, 1960. She worked at Regal Ware for over 25 years. She enjoyed doing crafts, sewing, and spending time with family.
Teresa is survived by her four children: Laura (Stu) Oliver, Ken (Mari) Otto, Bev (John) Dunn, and Cindy (Ron) Vore; 5 grandchildren Jessica (Anthony) Vore, Jericho Vore, Josie (Tannon) Schultz, Colin (Lauren) Dunn, Amanda (fiancé Chris) Dunn. She is further survived by brothers Bill and Howard Hentz; brother-in-law Jeff (Cathy) Otto; sisters-in-law Karen Otto, Sherry Otto, and Donna Otto; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thor; sister, Karen Bullis; brothers-in-law Terry Otto, Jim Otto, John Otto and parents-in-law, James, and Lorraine Otto.
Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Horizon Hospice Care or Gigi’s Playhouse in Teresa’s name would be appreciated.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.