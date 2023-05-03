Teresa ‘Terri’ Johann
June 8, 1951 - April 24, 2023
Teresa “Terri” Johann (White) passed away on April 24, 2023, in Fernadina Beach, FL, after a long battle with lung cancer. Terri was born June 8, 1951, to Paul and Ruth White in Olmsted, MN.
She is survived by her children Michael (Jessica) Johann, Jr., Jason Johann, and Kelly (Benjamin) Schloemer; her grandchildren Devin Johann and Eva Schloemer; mother, Ruth White; siblings Tom (Sheri) White, Paul (Lynda) White, and Annie (Pauli) Schlagenhaft. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and family members. Teresa was preceded in death by her son Jeremy Johann.
Her final resting place will be at Washington County Memorial Park. Private services will be held.
A special thank-you to Jennifer Harmon and Kimberly Johns for taking care of Terri during her battle with cancer.
