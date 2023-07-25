Terese ‘Tess’ Mary Hurley
September 19, 1954 - July 21, 2023
Terese “Tess” Mary Hurley (nee Feucht), age 68, passed away on Friday, July 21, 2023 at her home in Illinois. She was born on September 19, 1954 in Waupun to Joseph and Gladys (nee Lehman) Feucht. Tess spent many years working for The West Bend Company and Serigraph. She and her husband, Ron, loved to travel often. Tess’s main passion were her 3 children and grandchildren. She was a woman who circled back to her parents, sharing their stories and memories. Tess had an infectious laugh and smile that will be greatly missed by many.
Tess is survived by her husband, Ronald Hurley; children, Carrie (Steve) Loew, Andrea (Brian) Rahlf, Eric (Rebecca) Ritger; grandchildren, Cassandra (Cody) Genthe, Zachary Loew, Olivia, Madeline and Samuel Rahlf, Mason and Carter Ritger; great-grandchildren, Cohen and Carsyn Genthe; siblings, Claudia, Alan (Janet), Marie (Robert), Daniel (Jean), Gerard (Candise), Chris (Ken); sisters-in-law, Gerri Feucht and Shirley Feucht; step-children, Jennifer, Michael and Alex; 3 step-grandchildren and the father of her 3 children, Thomas Ritger. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Tess was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Joe, Charlie, Tom, and Lewie; sisters Carol (Glenn) and Janet (Richie); and brothers-in-law Roger Parsons and Bill Stern.
A memorial Mass will at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at St. Frances Cabrini (1025 S. 7th Ave. West Bend, WI 53095) with Fr. Kevin Harmon presiding. Visitation will be at church on Thursday, July 27 from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Dementia Society of America (www.dementiasociety.org) are greatly appreciated.
A special thank-you to Jennifer, for the time commitment, care and compassion in taking care of our mother.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com or call 262-338-2050.