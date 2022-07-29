SLINGER/JACKSON
Terrance ‘Terry’ Yahnke
October 24, 1943 - July 23, 2022
Terrance “Terry” Yahnke, 78, of Slinger, formerly of Jackson, passed away on July 23, 2022, at the Pavilion at Glacier Valley in Slinger.
Terry was born on October 24, 1943, in Milwaukee, the son of the late Raymond and Eleanor (nee Heintz). On May 8, 1969, he was united in marriage to Kathleen Sweeney in Milwaukee. Terry was a proud graduate of Marquette University and spent the majority of his life as a realtor. In his spare time, he enjoyed baking and will be remembered for his cheesecakes.
Those Terry leaves behind to cherish his memory include his five children, Christopher “Chris” (Terri) Yahnke, Steven (Cheryl) Yahnke, Heather (Greg) Klump, Michael (Anna) Yahnke, and Spencer (Kristina) Yahnke; eight grandchildren, Tanner Yahnke, Erin Yahnke, Logan Yahnke, Jake Yahnke, Evan Yahnke, Noelle Klump, Nathan Klump, Hazel Yahnke; a brother, Robert (Pat) Yahnke; other relatives and friends.
In addition to his wife and parents, Terry was preceded in death by his son Theodore Yahnke.
A private family service for Terry will be held.
The Myrhum - Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Terry’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.