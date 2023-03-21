HARTFORD
Terrence Kenneth Heintz
Aug. 14, 1939 - March 16, 2023
Terrence Kenneth Heintz, age 83, of Hartford peacefully passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at the Virginia Highlands Health Center in Germantown.
Terrence was born August 14, 1939, in Milwaukee to Dorothy (nee Komp) and Clement Heintz.
Terrence was a proud veteran, serving his country in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed watching the Packers, going to the races, and playing fantasy football.
Terrence is survived by his siblings, Jack (Barb) Heintz, Marlene (Larry) Wolf; sister-in-law, Sandy Heintz; his nieces and nephews Kelly Heintz, Shannon (Micheal) DePaoli, Tim (Alicia) Heintz, Kristen (Ryan) Rundel, Nicole Wolf and Kyle Wolf; his great-nieces and -nephews Autumn Wilmot (Tyler Lampron), Alexis Heintz, Logan Rhode (Anna Acup) and Mason Rundel; and his great-great-nephew Colton Wilmot. He also is survived by his special friend, Pat Luedtke.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marianna Heintz, in 1984; and his brother Bill Heintz.
Funeral services for Terrence will be held at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at the Shimon Funeral Home, (824 Union St., Hartford, WI 53027). Family will greet relatives and friends on Wednesday at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. with a service to follow.
Interment at St. Kilian Cemetery in Hartford.
Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, visit shimonfuneralhome.com.