JACKSON
Terrence Patrick Loomis
July 25, 1953 – July 28, 2023
Terrence Patrick Loomis of Jackson, WI passed away unexpectedly while visiting family in Tennessee on July 28, 2023, at the age of 70. Terry was born on July 25, 1953 in Milwaukee, WI.
He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Carol (nee Sherman); step-daughter, Samantha May (Paul Olson); grandchildren, Lysa O'Brien (Tristram), William May, and Dante Thiesen; brothers, Michael (Linda) and Larry (Mary); sister, Kathleen; sister-in-law, Mary Kelley Loomis; brothers-in-law, Philip Sherman (Joan), James Sherman, Lance Johnson (Debbie), and Randy Sherfield. Also survived by many special nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Terry was preceded in death by his father, Larry; mother, Dolores; brother, Brien; and sisters-in law, Bonnie Sherman, Thelma McKee and Babzett Sherfield.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Terry's honor on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at CrossWay Church, North Shore (2500 W. Brown Deer Rd., Milwaukee). A visitation will be held from 12:30-1:30 p.m. The service will begin at 1:30 p.m. and be followed by an onsite luncheon. Donations to the family are appreciated.
The Schmidt Funeral Home in Jackson is serving the family. If you would like to leave a message of comfort and condolence please visit www.schmidtfuneral home.com.