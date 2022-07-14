PEMBINE
Terrence ‘Terry’ Stahl
Jan. 19, 1946 - July 9, 2022
Terrence “Terry” Stahl, age 76 years, of Pembine was called from this Earth on July 9, 2022 at St. Clare Hospital in Oconto Falls.
Terry was born on January 19, 1946, in West Bend to Roger and Alice Stahl (Slater).
Terry graduated from West Bend High School in 1964. He earned his bachelor degree at Valparaiso University in Valparaiso, Indiana. Terry taught German and English in Daytona Beach, Florida. He then relocated to northern Indiana, where he worked for Campbell’s Soup Company and Freshlike Vegetables. Terry also worked for Carquest and various other automotive sales companies after relocating to northeast Wisconsin. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, trap shooting, and doing endless projects around his home.
Those Terry leaves behind to cherish his memory include his son, Jeff (Annie) Stahl of South Bend, IN; his daughter, Meredith Burns of Roseville, CA; two granddaughters, Katie (fiancŽ Matthew Lewis) Stahl and Madelyn Stahl; sister, Sue (the late Dennis) Neitzel; niece, Shelley (Dan) Dedering; nephew, Jason (Andrea) Neitzel; and uncles, aunts, other relatives and friends.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Alice; and his special aunt Doris Bunkelmann.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 18, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Beechwood Cemetery (Tower Drive and County Road A, Town of Scott). The family will greet relatives and friends back at Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home (1315 W Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095) after the graveside service on Monday at 2:30 p.m. for a reception and a celebration of Terry’s life.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Aurora Bay Care in Green Bay, Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, St. Clare Hospital & Meadowbrook Rehab Center in Oconto Falls, and Unity Hospice of Northeast Wisconsin for their care and compassion.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Terry’s arrangements. Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family.