RANDOM LAKE
Terrilee Ann ‘Terri’ Riemert
July 6, 1950 - September 1, 2023
Terrilee Ann “Terri” Riemert, 73, of Random Lake, formerly of Port Washington, went to be with her dog, Joey, on September 1, 2023. She passed away peacefully at Milan Estates in Saukville.
Terri was born on July 6, 1950, in Port Washington, the daughter of the late Eli and Rose (nee Kahut) Riemert. Terri was a proud Mom, Grandma, and even Great-Grandma!
She will be survived by her children, Steve (Jennifer Sailer) Riemert and Angela (John) Dorzok; grandchildren, Shandril Riemert, Tristen (Catrina Daute) Dorzok; a step-grandson, Tim Feiber; two great-grandchildren, Paisley and Addilee; step-great-grandchildren, Julia, Emberlyn, and Cheyenne; two brothers, John Riemert and Dan (Julie) Riemert. She was also known as “Ma” or “Grandma Terri” to many who met her and were close to her heart.
She was preceded in death with open arms by her parents, Eli and Rose Riemert, and her brother, Ken Riemert, among many other family friends.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE: A celebration of life for Terri will be held at Veterans Memorial Park, 410 North Lake Street, in Port Washington, on Saturday, September 23, 2023, beginning at 2:00 p.m. Welcomed - but not expected to bring a dish to pass.
The family would like to thank the staff at both Milan Estates and the Sharon Richardson Hospice who helped care for her during her times there. Your care didn’t go unnoticed.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with arrangements. Additional information and Tribute Wall may be found at myrhum-patten.com.