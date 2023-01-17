HARTFORD
Terry Allen Sternig
June 6, 1965 - January 13, 2023
Terry Allen Sternig, age 57 of Hartford passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, after an all too short battle with cancer. He found eternal peace surrounded by his loving family at his side, at Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon.
He was born June 6, 1965 in Milwaukee to parents Maxine (nee Henkel) and Michael Sternig. He was united in marriage June 20, 2020, to Sarah (nee Hagen). He had a dedicated career in retail grocery for most his life.
Those that knew Terry knew he was a selfless man, very giving, uplifting, a playful person who loved surprises. He was the person in the room that always had a big goofy smile on his face and made others smile around him. Terry was an organized hoarder or as he liked to say “a completist.” He proudly displayed his treasures of beer cans, neons, sports memorabilia, signs, license plates and more in his basement and garage. The man was able to pack more into a space than explained by physics. Terry had many interests. He enjoyed making Ginrets wine and scouring the shelves of Goodwill for a bargain, but his biggest passion was his family. He was beyond proud to be a grandfather and lived for each Thursday when he was able to spend time with his granddaughter, Ava. Terry was a selfie master, prolific emoji user, legendary squirrel slayer and self-proclaimed dork. Terry made friends wherever he went and never met a stranger. He was known by many and will be missed by all.
Terry is survived by his beloved and devoted wife, Sarah; loving children, Amanda (Jared) Christopherson, Brandon (Danny Garcia) Sternig, Parker Dixon; treasured granddaughter, Ava Marie Christopherson; dear siblings, Ron (Janie) Sternig, Dennis (Diane) Sternig, Mike (Linda) Sternig, Randy (Debbi) Sternig; and special loved one and second mom, Ann Udvare. Terry is further survived by his nieces and nephews, and many other loved relatives and caring friends who will miss him and his smiling soul immensely.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Maxine Sternig.
Funeral services for Terry will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at St. Olaf’s Lutheran Church, with Pastor Tom Pietz officiating. Family will greet friends and relatives at the church starting at 12:00 p.m until the start of the church service at 3:00 p.m.
“The best is yet to come. ... Buh-Bye!” - Terry
Shimon Funeral Home, Hartford, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-673-9500.