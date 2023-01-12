FORT ATKINSON
The Reverend Alan Robert Lindberg
February 28, 1934 - February 28, 1934
The Reverend Alan Robert Lindberg, 88, was called home to be with the Lord on December 16, 2022, at Sienna Crest in Fort Atkinson.
Alan was born on February 28, 1934, to the late Edwin and Bertha Lindberg in Lincoln, Nebraska. He was united in marriage to Jane Doris Anderson on December 22, 1956, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Joliet, Illinois.
Alan completed his undergraduate and graduate studies at Augustana College and Theological Seminary in Rock Island, IL, with a Master’s Degree of Divinity in 1960. He was ordained as a pastor in the Lutheran faith soon after. He earned several other master’s degrees in the humanities during his lifetime. He served Christ and his congregations with joy and enthusiasm for 40 years in communities including Mandan, ND, Madison, Neenah, Fort Atkinson, West Milwaukee and Slinger.
Along with his wife, Jane, he brought a strong tradition of preaching and music excellence to all the congregations he served. Alan positively impacted thousands during his years of ministry for those in personal need and also the celebratory moments. Alan enjoyed youth ministry and took many on portage canoe trips in the Boundary Waters of Minnesota.
He was host of “Face to Face,” a WTMJ-TV talk show in Milwaukee for many years focusing on religious and humanity issues. Alan loved to travel to places like Sweden, Europe in general, Russia, and the Middle East. He served as ships’ chaplain in his retirement years, taking him to many places - including South America. Alan’s vacation time was spent with family at his cabin on Lake Ojibway near Ely, MN. He was a nurturing husband and father.
Those Alan leaves behind to cherish his memory include his sons, Jon (Jenny) of Prairie du Chien, and Brent (Kellie) of Mukwonago; brother, Leland (Mary Lou) of Apple Valley, MN; grandchildren, Naomi Lindberg, Nathan (Katelyn) Lindberg, Jacob Lindberg, Tova Lindberg, Nadine (Matthew) Gillespie, Natalie (Josh) Thorton, Nate (Kayla) Anderson; and great-grandchildren, Eliza Gillespie, Sophie and Eloise Thorton. He is further survived by his nephew Kirk Lindberg and niece Lori (Dave) Schaffer; and other relatives and friends.
Alan was preceded in death by his wife, Jane; parents, Edwin and Bertha Lindberg; and nephew Eric Lindberg.
A celebration of Alan’s life will be held on February 4, 2023 at 11 a.m. at St Luke’s Lutheran Church (4860 Arthur Rd., Slinger, WI 53086). The family will greet relatives and friends at the church at 10 a.m. the same day. Inurnment will be at a later date.
Memorials and gifts received will be used to strengthen the Jane Anderson Lindberg Scholarship Fund at Augustana College in Rock Island, IL.
The family would like to thank the staff at Bluff Heaven Assisted Living in Prairie du Chien, Sienna Crest in Fort Atkinson, and Rainbow Hospice for their care and compassion during Alan’s last 12 years of life on earth.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Alan’s arrangements. Please consider signing our online guest book
(www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family.