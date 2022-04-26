Thomas E. Smetana “Spuds,” 68
Get Up, Get Up, Get Outta Here, I’m Goooone!
Thomas E. Smetana “Spuds” of West Bend was born on Dec. 20, 1953, and died on April 22, 2022. He succumbed to his battle with heart disease. He is survived by his wife, Joan; his three children, Mike (Michelle), Rick (partner, Anthony Catala), and Lori (Jonathan) Hardy; brother Donald; sisters-in-law Leannie and Linda Steffke; brother-in-law Tom (Sue) Nienow; nieces, nephews, and grandpuppies. Tom’s favorite pastimes included hunting, fishing, gardening, beveraging, watching sports, and running pools, not necessarily in that order.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 29, at Cedarburg American Legion Hall Post No. 288 at 4:00 p.m. The service will start at 5:00 p.m. with a meal to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Legion would be appreciated.
Buy One Once!
