SLINGER
Thomas Fred Ziegelbauer
Oct. 17, 1955 - April 27, 2022
Thomas Fred Ziegelbauer, age 66 of Slinger passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.
Tom was born October 17, 1955, to Lambert and Mary Ann (nee Horst) Ziegelbauer in Hartford at St. Joseph Hospital. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Beth A. Mergenthaler, on October 29, 1976. He worked on his family farm until they retired. Tom also worked at Broan Nu-Tone in Hartford for 45 years. where he retired one year ago.
Tom was a selfless person who helped his family whenever. He enjoyed playing guitar since he was 15 years old. He also enjoyed fishing, listening to music, gardening, traveling, taking care of his tropical fish, and most of all being with his grandkids and family.
Tom is survived by his loving wife, Beth; one daughter, Sherry (Brian) Wagner; three grandchildren, Clayton, Samantha, and Nolan Wagner; sister, Joann (Jeff) Steier of Allenton; two brothers, Ken (Pat) of Slinger and Jim (Gail) Ziegelbauer of West Bend. He is further survived by many loved nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lambert and Mary Ziegelbauer, and parents-in-law, Whitey and Annie Mergenthaler.
To honor Tom’s wishes, a private committal service was held for his immediate family at St. Peter Catholic Cemetery, Slinger.
Contributions in memory of Tom are appreciated to St. Peter Catholic Church, 200 E. Washington Street, Slinger, WI 53086.
The Ziegelbauer Family extends their sincere gratitude to the staff at Froedtert Milwaukee, all EMS, police, and everyone who “helped that day,” among Paula and Tim Lehn, family and friends.
The Shimon Funeral Home served the family. Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.