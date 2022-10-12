WEST BEND
Thomas G. Walters
June 26, 1943 – October 9, 2022
Thomas G. Walters, 79, of West Bend, passed away at home on Sunday, October 9, 2022. He was born on June 26, 1943 in Kenosha, WI, the son of George and Helen Walters (nee Herth). On June 15, 1968, he married Diane Titus at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Kenosha. Tom spent his career working in sales and recruiting. He was also a history buff, car enthusiast and avid poetry reader.
Those left behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Diane; children, Jennifer Walters (Dave Cosgrove), Christopher (Laurel) Walters, and Stephanie (Timothy) Wick; grandchildren, Thomas Morowski, and Connor and Ashley Wick. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by his sister, Georgia Anderson.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 27, 2022 from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 138 N 8th Ave, West Bend, WI 53095. The Memorial Mass will follow the visitation with Rev. Howard Haase officiating. Private burial will take place at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Waukesha.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Wildlife Shalom Center.
