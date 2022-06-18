JACKSON
Thomas Harvey Gauger
Oct. 23, 1948 — June 16, 2022
Thomas Harvey Gauger, 73, of Jackson passed away on June 16, 2022, at home surrounded by his family.
Tom was born on October 23, 1948, in Sturgeon Bay to Harvey A. and Lois G. (nee Johnson) Gauger. His family moved to the West Bend area in 1966. Tom graduated from West Bend High School in 1967 and then enlisted in the United States Air Force. He was proud to serve his country for 20 years. On June 28, 1975, Tom married Jeanne Schmidt at Holy Angels Catholic Church. They had 2 wonderful children Bill and Christina.
After retiring from the United States Air Force he worked for Automatic Fire Protection and Cessna Citation. Tom loved spending time with his family, grandchildren, and friends. Tom is survived by his wife, Jeanne; son Bill (Carrie) Gauger and daughter Christina (Mike) Schrank; seven grandchildren (Ellison, Jackson and Mason Gauger; Makayla, Michael, Genevieve and Emma Schrank); two sisters Cheryl (Roger) Hardegen, Cindy (Roy) Schueneumann and many brothers- and sisters- in-law, nieces, nephews, and special godchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, father-in-law, mother-in-law, and other relatives.
Visitation will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 200 E. Washington St., Slinger. Directly following the visitation will be a Mass with Father Rick Stoffel officiating. There will be a burial on Wednesday, June 22 at Holy Angels Cemetery in West Bend.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Tom Gauger Scholarship Fund for St. Peter Faith Formation.
The Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend is serving the family.