MADISON
Thomas J. Bohlen
July 11, 1990 - Dec. 26, 2022
Thomas J. Bohlen, 32, of Madison, formerly of West Bend, passed away unexpectedly on December 26, 2022, at his residence.
Tom was born on July 11, 1990 in Milwaukee to Brenda Laatsch (nee Neuser) and the late Timothy Bohlen. Tom grew up in West Bend, and was a 2008 graduate of West Bend West High School. He was currently employed at The Old Fashioned in Madison. From birth, Tom overcame some of life’s biggest challenges. He was born prematurely, and then as a teenager, he had to endure the tragic death of his father. For several years, it was a rough road for Tom, but he somehow managed to survive. In his young years, along with his grandparents, Tom was able to experience travel, not only across the United States but to Germany, as well. With his grandfather, Tom made several trips to Green Bay for Packers training camp. It was there, he met, and spent some time with former Green Bay Packer Don Davey.
Tom had a special talent for music. He taught himself to play the guitar and spent countless hours with his best friend, Ian, writing songs that had special meaning. Tom was a kind, loving, hardworking young man who was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.
Tom is survived by his mother and stepfather, Brenda and Lee Laatsch of West Bend; his maternal grandparents, Norbert and Carol Neuser of Kewaskum; his paternal grandfather, John Bohlen of Saukville; aunts and uncles Becky Neuser and Randy Kertscher of Kewaskum, Dana and Nathan Scheunemann of West Bend, Debbie and Bob Wagner of Saukville, and Sue and Mark Grebenor of San Antonio; cousins- Nicole and Megan Scheunemann, Rachel (Chris VerBust) Vnuk, Nick (Skylar) Grebenor, Jake and Zack Wagner; his fur brother and sister, Cricket and Copper; his best friend Ian Thornton; his roommate and friend, Will Kruger, as well as many other relatives and friends.
Tom was preceded in death by his father, Timothy Bohlen; and his paternal grandmother, Sharon Bohlen; and his fur brother, Phantom. A special thanks to Ian and Will, along with Tom’s friends and coworkers at The Old Fashioned, for being a special part of his life. You were all like family to him.
Tommy, my baby boy, we will love and miss you forever. Rest in peace.
Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2022 at Phillip Funeral Home in West Bend. At 5:45 p.m., there will be a time of sharing for anyone who would like to reflect on Tom’s life.
The Phillip Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com to leave your condolences or tribute.