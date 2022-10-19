TOWN OF JACKSON
Thomas J. ‘Tom’ Peters
Sept. 26, 1938 - Oct. 16, 2022
Thomas J. ‘Tom’ Peters, 84, of the Town of Jackson, passed away on October 16, 2022, at Ivy Manor in West Bend.
Tom was born on September 26, 1938, in the town of Trenton, the son of the late Arthur and Edna (nee Crass) Peters. Tom served his country in the U.S. National Guard from October 15, 1961, until August 10, 1962. On March 27, 1965, he was united in marriage to Rose Ann Faber at Trinity Lutheran Church in West Bend. Tom grew up farming most of his life beginning with his dad and then Tom and his wife continued farming in the town of Jackson. He then worked for the Jackson Feed Mill and when he retired, he worked for a horse farm in Richfield. Tom enjoyed feeding and watching the birds in his backyard and it continued when he went to Ivy Manor.
Those Tom leaves behind to cherish her memory include his wife, Rose Ann; two children, Joseph ‘Joe’ Peters of West Bend and Debra (Matthew) Bublitz of West Bend; a grandson, Alexander Bublitz (Ashley Hafemeister); a great-grandson, Bennett Bublitz; a sister, Betty; four brothers, Robert Peters, Richard (Adeline) Peters, Billy Peters and Donald Peters; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his sisters, Judy Vore and Janet Peters.
VISITATION: Tom’s family will greet relatives and friends at the Myrhum Ð Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, on Sunday, October 23, from noon until 2 p.m.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: A service for Tom will be held on Sunday at the funeral home at 2 p.m. with Pastor David Schoob officiating.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt appreciation to Ivy Manor in West Bend and to Horizon Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church in West Bend, the American Cancer Society, or the Washington County Humane Society are appreciated.
The Myrhum - Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Tom’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.