HARTFORD
Thomas O. Miotke
April 6, 1946 - July 6, 2023
Thomas O. Miotke of Hartford was born to eternal life on July 6, 2023. He was born in Milwaukee on April 6, 1946, the son of Hubert and Dorothy (nee Keller) Miotke. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Dona Miotke; son, Oliver (Aundrea), and daughter, Anna Martiny (Johnny); grandchildren, great-grandchild, brother, Joseph H. (Peggy), and family and friends. Tom was preceded in death by his sister, Anne Miotke.
Tom was an altar boy for St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, Milwaukee from age 9 to 34. He also obtained his Eagle Scout Award while attending Marquette High School. Tom was a first-chair violinist for the Milwaukee Youth Orchestra. He was one of the original co-op students who joined Jansen Construction when he was at Marquette University in 1965. He subsequently graduated with a degree in civil engineering and was voted outstanding member of his graduating class. He then went on to obtain his professional engineer license. Tom progressed in his career at Jansen over the years to become chief executive officer and chairman of the board until 2010. Throughout Tom’s profession he led numerous notable construction projects throughout Wisconsin.
Throughout Tom’s life he belonged and led many professional and community organizations including Hartford Lions Club, Milwaukee AGC, Mason Contractors, and World Presidents’ Organization (W.P.O)., and received many notable accommodations including the Melvin Jones Fellowship award. Tom’s interests and hobbies included fishing with friends, attending and watching Marquette basketball games, riding his Harley with Dona, and playing cards with new and old friends. Deer hunting was always a favorite time with his son and grandsons. Tom always made time for his family and friends and enjoyed making them cocktails and then sharing a laugh over the grill.
FAMILY HAS REQUESTED NO FLOWERS. Family appreciates memorials to Hartford Lions Club or St. Kilian’s Catholic Church of Hartford. Mass to celebrate Tom’s Life is Friday, July 14, 2023, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Rubicon at 4 p.m. Family will receive relatives and friends from 3 p.m. until time of service. The family has requested people dress comfortable. Interment will be private. The family is also grateful for the wonderful care he received at Aurora St. Luke’s.
The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home-Hartford is serving the family.