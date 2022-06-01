WEST BEND
Thomas Sherman Smith
Aug. 4, 1941 - May 28, 2022
Thomas Sherman Smith, 80, of West Bend died peacefully on Saturday, May 28, 2022, after a sudden terminal illness.
Born to Helen Weber Smith and Sherman Edward Smith, family lore has it that “Tom,” “Boppa,” “Uncle Tom” arrived in this world on August 4, 1941, in Barton “on the kitchen table” at the house on the corner of Jefferson and Harrison streets.
Thomas married Constance Fleming on Saturday, June 28, 1969 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in La Crosse. Tom is survived by his wife of nearly 53 years, Connie; his children Jennifer (Gary Kraft) of Wauwatosa, and Thomas (Donna) Smith of West Bend. He is further survived by the five apples of his eye - his grandchildren: Hailey and Evan Smith and Ben, Rachel, and Aaron Kraft; two brothers-in-law, Gary Norton (La Crosse) and Pat Fleming (Madison), many adoring nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Russel Smith; and his sisters Janet (David) Briggs, Natalie “Pat” (Joe) Mickesh, and Carol (Bob) Broadway; and sister-in-law Rose Broadway.
Tom graduated from Kewaskum High School in 1959 and then proudly served in the United States Air Force for 4 years. He worked his way from patrolman to detective, specializing in arson investigation, serving for 28 years with the Washington County Sheriff’s Department. During those years, he also moonlighted as a realtor with Larry Swenson Realty, making lifelong friends.
Tom truly enjoyed and appreciated a lengthy and busy retirement while still working part-time as a bookkeeper for Drs. Tim Sullivan and John Heimsch D.D.S., golfing with friends at Hon-E-Kor, wintering in sunny Florida, and shooting the breeze with neighbors and friends.
Tom also served in a variety of roles over the years: St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Parish Finance Council, Washington County Board of Supervisors, union president, and condo association leadership.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at Froedtert (Community Memorial) Hospital Menomonee Falls and Froedtert West Bend for their professionalism and compassion.
The family will greet relatives and friends at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Friday, June 10, from 3 until 4:45 p.m. with a memorial Mass of Christian burial to follow at 5 p.m.
Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 11, in St. Mary’s Cemetery (new).
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Tom’s name to St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Parish - West Bend or your local food pantry.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. Messages for the family may be left in an online guest book at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.