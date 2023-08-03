WEST BEND
Thomas ‘Tom’ A. Beistle
October 29, 1931 - July 31, 2023
Thomas “Tom” A. Beistle, 91, of West Bend found peace on Monday, July 31, 2023.
Tom was born on October 29, 1931, to the late John and Marie (nee Van Beek) Beistle in Allenton. He honorably served the United States Army from 1951 until 1953 during the Korean War. He was united in marriage to Elizabeth Gundrum at St. Peter Catholic Church in Slinger on October 23, 1954. Tom was a wonderful husband to Betty, and a dedicated father to his four children Al, John, Kathryn and Steve. He worked hard to provide for his family, and was proud to have been employed by West Bend Transit and Service Company for 33 1/2 years. Tom was a member of the American Legion Post #36 in West Bend, retired Teamsters Local 200, West Bend Moose Lodge, and Holy Angels Catholic Church. Tom enjoyed hunting, especially deer hunting. His happy place was his cottage on Fox Lake. Here he made many lifelong friends, cruised on his pontoon, and taught his grandchildren how to fish.
He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Those Tom leaves behind to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 69 years, Elizabeth; his children, Alan “Al” (Vicki) Beistle, Kathryn Engelbrecht, and Steven (Cheryl) Beistle; 12 grandchildren, Andrew (Dawn) Beistle, Robert (Sara) Beistle, Sara (John) Meyer, Russell Beistle, Ryan Beistle, Lindy Beistle-Otts, Charles (Kimberly) Engelbrecht, Katherine (Joseph) Meurer, Samuel Engelbrecht, Janelle (Andrew) Kieffer, Alissa (Christopher) Strange, and Nicole (Zachary) Fischer; 22 great-grandchildren with one more on the way; two sisters-in-law, Lois Beistle and Helen Beistle; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son John Beistle; son-in-law, Steven Engelbrecht; three sisters, Ramona (Ruben) Pfeiffer, Rita (Ralph) Eisemann, and Janette (John) Weinberger; and six brothers, Rayner Beistle, James Beistle, Paul Beistle, Peter (Marlene) Beistle, John Beistle, and Howard Beistle.
MEMORIAL MASS: A memorial Mass in remembrance of Tom will be held on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 138 N. 8th Avenue, West Bend, WI.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at The Kathy Hospice and the Cancer Center at Froedtert West Bend Hospital, Dr. John Longo, and Dr. G. Michael Mosley for their compassionate care over the past several months.
Myrhum Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Tom’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.