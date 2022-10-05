WAUTOMA
Thomas ‘Tom’ Francis Koenings
Thomas “Tom” Francis Koenings, age 77 of Wautoma, formerly of West Bend died on Monday, October 3, 2022 at Wisconsin Veteran’s Home – Olson Hall, King, WI.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 10, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wautoma with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m. and Military Honors and burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery, West Bend at 3 p.m. A Memorial Mass will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, October 10, 2022 at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Parish in West Bend.
A complete obituary will be posted on Leikness Funeral Home website when it becomes available. www.leiknessfuneralhome.com.