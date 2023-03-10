HARTFORD
Thomas ‘Tom’ Goehner
Feb. 18, 1955 - March 6, 2023
Thomas 'Tom' Goehner, 68, formerly of Slinger and West Bend, was taken home to be with his Savior on Monday, March 6, 2023, at his home in Hartford.
Tom was born on February 18, 1955, to the late James and Irene (nee Pusch) Goehner in West Branch, MI, and was baptized into Christ’s family as an infant. He grew up in Bay City, MI. At age 15, he moved with his family to Sussex. He graduated from Sussex Hamilton High School in 1973, where he enjoyed playing football and participating in theater productions. Tom went on to receive his Associate Degree in Fluid Power Engineering Technology at MSOE in 1976. He married Debbi (nee Itzov) in 1987, and they remained united for 32 years. Tom worked as an industrial salesman in the Milwaukee area for many years. He loved to drive and cherished his freedom to roam. He would have rather driven to see someone or something himself than read, call, or text. Tom was a very gifted musician, composing his own songs, singing, and playing many instruments including the piano, keyboard, guitar, and harmonica. He was a part of various bands and musical groups throughout his life. He was also a creative woodworker and model railroad hobbyist. Tom was always fascinated by flying, whether it was kites, radio-controlled helicopters, or rockets. He especially cherished spending time with his family and friends and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Tom will be remembered fondly for his expressive storytelling, the strength of his faith, the love he had for his girls, and his kind and gentle heart.
Tom is survived by his two daughters, Eva (Eric) Miller and Ilana (Griffin) Wronski, and their mother, Debbi Goehner; a sister, Sharon (Kirt) Nelson; three brothers, Bob (Gwen), Steve (Diane), and David (Andrea) Goehner; father-in-law, Andy Itzov; two sisters-in-law, Greta (Dan) Bemi and Becky (Brad) Guthrie; brother-in-law, Ted Itzov; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Ruth Itzov, and sister-in-law, Paula Hanson.
A funeral service in remembrance of Tom will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 12:30 p.m. at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 462 Meadowbrook Drive, West Bend, with burial to follow at Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery in Mequon.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the church from 10:30 a.m. until 12:15 p.m.
The family is eternally grateful to his caregiver, Denise Borchardt, for all the love and care that she gave to Tom over the last eight years. They also want to thank Community Care for their support and service.
If you’d like to honor God’s work in Tom’s life in a tangible way, you may consider a gift to the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod (lcms.org), Living Word Lutheran High School in Jackson (lwlhs.com), A Place of Refuge (aplaceofrefuge.org) or the Milwaukee Rescue Mission (mrm.org).
