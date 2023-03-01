HARTFORD
Thomas “Tom” Richard King
June 30, 1950 – Feb. 24, 2023
Thomas (Tom) Richard King, 72, of Hartford WI, passed away on February 24, 2023 surrounded by his family.
Tom was born on June 30, 1950 to Richard and Cora King in La Crosse, WI. After Tom graduated from Logan High School in La Crosse, WI in 1968, he went on to study at the University of Wisconsin - La Crosse.
After graduating with a degree in Business, Tom started his first career at the Burlington Northern Railroad. Through his 25 year journey with the railroad, he had opportunities to live and work in Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota, Washington, Texas, and finally back to La Crosse, WI where he took an early retirement. Upon retiring from the railroad, Tom earned a Masters in Counseling from Winona State University and went on to serve as a middle school counselor, retiring from Silverbrook Middle School in West Bend, WI in 2013.
In 1969, Tom met Mary Langen at a dance in La Crosse. They were married on May 15, 1971 and went on to have 2 children, Brian and Jennifer.
Tom was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and ardent supporter of youth achievement. His passion for education led him to volunteer with the AVID program, coordinate ropes courses to build self esteem and confidence in teens, and to be an at-home school counselor for his grandchildren. Tom loved music and was a passionate supporter of the Blue Stars Drum and Bugle Corps where he served as a marching member, Corps Director, volunteer and was inducted into the Blue Stars Hall of Fame in 2018. Tom also helped start the Spartans Cadets Drum and Bugle corps in Vancouver, WA.
Tom is survived and missed by his loving wife, Mary; children Brian (Jody) King of Slinger, WI and Jennifer (Brian) Larsen of La Crosse, WI; six adoring grandchildren: Kira King, Carly King, Marie King, Matthew King, Katie King, and Josie Larsen; two brothers: Jerry (Vickie) King and Dan (Diane) King; and a sister Jane Pretasky as well as beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023 at St. Kilian Catholic Church ( 264 W State St, Hartford, WI 53027), with Father Britto Suresh officiating. Tom’s family will greet friends and relatives at the church for a visitation at 10:00 a.m. until the start of Mass at 11:00 a.m.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the La Crosse area on Sunday, March 5, 2023 with more details to come once finalized.
It is the family’s wish that donations be made in Tom’s name to the Blue Stars Drum and Bugle Corps, PO Box 2523, La Crosse, WI 54602 or online at www.bluestars.org.