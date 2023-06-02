Timothy A. Holk
May 21, 1959 – May 26, 2023
Timothy A. Holk, age 64, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 26, 2023, at the Aurora Medical Center in Grafton. He was born on May 21, 1959, to the late Timothy Holk and Margaret “Peggy” (nee Hupfer) Holk.
Tim enjoyed spending time with his family, especially at the cottage in Post Lake. He liked fixing anything, making jokes, reading “good” science fiction, motorcycle trips with his friends, camping, crossword puzzles, knowing random facts about anything and everything, and spending time at home, and working on any current project. Tim traveled the Pacific while serving in the US Navy for six years on the USS Oldendorf. He completed training to be an electronics technician at Great Lakes Naval Base and was stationed in San Diego, the Philippine Islands, and Seattle, WA. He continued his travels during his 26 years at Entrust Manufacturing where he built and installed large machines around the world.
Tim is survived by his loving wife of almost 37 years, Janet (nee Olinske) Holk, his cherished sons, Timothy and Russell (significant other Cassandra); his mother Peggy and stepfather Peter; siblings, Judy (Henry) Kowalewski, Jeanine Pyle, Joanne and Brian (Jodi). He is further survived by his nieces: Kayla (Nate) Smith, Bri (Mike) Quinn, Bethany Pyle (Michael), nephews: Wilton Job (Magali) Pyle, Nathan Pyle (Miranda), Zachary Schmitt (Beth), and many aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives and friends.
Tim is preceded in death by his father, Timothy Lee, mother-in-law Kathy Olinske, and father-in-law Butch Olinske.
A Funeral Service will be at 3:00PM on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W Paradise Dr. West Bend, WI 53095) with Pastor Mike Matzek presiding. Gathering of friends and family will be prior at the funeral home on Sunday, June 4th from 1:00PM until 2:45PM. Interment will be on a later date in Elcho, WI.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Wounded Warrior Project, The American Heart Association, Tunnel to Towers Foundation, or a charity of your choice.
Thank you to all of our family and friends who are supporting us through this difficult time and to his work family at Entrust, he didn’t always like traveling, but he truly loved his job.
And a special thank you Henry who started CPR immediately, the EMTs and emergency workers that responded to the call on Friday, and the doctors and nurses in the Emergency Department and Cardiology Department at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
www.phillipfuneralhome.com 262-338-2050