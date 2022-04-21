Timothy George Kohler
In loving memory of Timothy George Kohler, 69, who left this life on December 29, 2021, at Mercy Medical Center. Tim was a loving father to two daughters, Jennifer and Amy Mickelson. Fond memories were made with his 4 siblings, 3 nephews, and 2 grandsons.
Tim had a smile that lit up his mischievous blue eyes. He had a calm way about him that could quickly become silly and quite animated at times. Many years were spent in Colorado where he made lasting friends. He had a talent for woodworking and loved to spend his time searching out collectibles of all types, making even more lifelong friends along the way.
A celebration of his life will be held this Saturday, April 23, at Riverside Park in West Bend. The pavilion is located at 800 Kilbourne Ave. Please join us from 12:30-5:00 p.m. to share loving memories and honor his passing.