KEWASKUM
Timothy J. “Tim” Miller
Jan. 27, 1957 – March 1, 2023
Timothy J. “Tim” Miller, age 66, of Appleton, entered eternal rest on March 1, 2023 at Silverstone Memory Care forever freed from a long journey with dementia.
He was born on January 27, 1957, in Appleton, the son of the late Bruce “Buzz” and Mae (Hoffman) Miller and was a 1975 graduate of Appleton East High School. Following high school, Tim attended Fox Valley Technical College earning a degree in Marketing. On October 14, 1978, Tim was united in marriage to Karen Frahm at St. Thomas More Church in Appleton. The couple began their married life at home in Appleton, moving to Kewaskum in 1981, to Slinger in 2007, returning to Appleton in 2014.
Tim’s life was a life of service. He was employed in the banking industry his entire working career. Beginning at Valley Bank in 1978, under Tim’s lending expertise, he assisted many business entrepreneurs realize their dreams. After 35 years in banking, Tim retired in 2013 from the First National Bank of Hartford as Vice President/ Commercial Loan Officer.
Wherever home was for Tim, he was very involved in the community. He dedicated his time, talent and leadership abilities to the Kewaskum Chamber of Commerce, Kewaskum Kiwanis Club and volunteered at many community fund raising events.
He was a dedicated member of the Kewaskum Volunteer Fire Department for nearly 19 years, serving as an Emergency Medical Technician, Rescue Lieutenant and Rescue Captain. Tim was instrumental in starting the Kewaskum Fire Department Soup Sampler fund raising event, an event that continues to this day. Tim also served on the Schauer Art Center Board of Directors in Hartford and was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Appleton.
Growing up Tim’s Grandma Miller was a patient, kind role model who inspired Tim’s love to cook. Tim will fondly be remembered for his homemade salsa, soups, pies, meats, making and decorating cut out cookies with Adam and Jarrett as well as carving pumpkins with the boys.
Tim was an accomplished woodworker with attention to detail. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially pheasant hunting with his sons and friends along with his favorite dog, Hans, deer hunting with Adam, fishing with Jarrett, Shawano family camping, boat outings and yearly summer cottage time with Karen’s family. The Miller family have many precious memories of vacations shared with cherished family and friends.
Those Tim leaves behind to treasure his memory include his loving wife of 44 years, Karen; two sons, Adam Miller of Kimberly and Jarrett (Denise) Miller of Kiel; his siblings, Kim (Al) Koenig of Nebraska, Connie Breit of Fond du Lac and Todd (Wendy) Miller of Oshkosh, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Tim was preceded in death by his grandparents, aunts and uncles.
A Memorial Service for Tim will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Faith Lutheran Church, 601 E. Glendale Avenue, Appleton, with Pastor Aaron Rosenau officiating. The Miller family will greet relatives and friends at Faith Lutheran Church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services.
The Miller family extends our deepest heartfelt thanks to all who have been on this journey with us…the Fox Valley Memory Project, our health care professionals, the compassionate staff at Silverstone Memory Care, Moments Hospice, our church clergy and Denis, our family, friends and neighbors. We are so grateful for all your love, support and kindness.