Timothy J. Wiedmeyer 'Tim'
August 22, 1966 - May 2, 2022
Timothy J. Wiedmeyer "Tim" passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022, at the age of 55. He was born on August 22, 1966, in Hartford to Ralph and Dianne. Timothy was a 1985 graduate of Slinger High School. He also graduated from Moraine Park Technical College in 1988 and made his career in industrial sales.
Timothy enjoyed fishing, ice fishing, snowmobiling with the Nabob Prairie Riders, and classic cars. He loved spending time in the woods and lakes of Northern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.
Timothy is survived by his children, Anna L. Wiedmeyer and Kyle D. Wiedmeyer; sister, Wendy K. Greysen; nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends, and neighbors. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Dianne.
A visitation will be held on Monday, May 9, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 5:45 p.m., with a memorial service at 6:00 p.m., at the Phillip Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family, for a charity at a later date would be appreciated.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.