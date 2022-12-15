KEWASKUM
Todd Alan Arrowood
Sept. 23, 1963 - Dec. 11, 2022
Todd Arrowood of Kewaskum passed away unexpectedly at age 59 on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at his home.
Todd was born in Milwaukee, a son to the late Lois (nee Voelker) and Gary Arrowood. He graduated from Menomonee Falls North High School in 1981 and went on to serve in the U.S. Navy for four years. Todd worked at Delta T Systems in Richfield. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and especially many rounds of golf with his brother, Scott, and cousin, Bart. His daughter Grace meant the world to him, as he did to her. Grace will always remember the sports he taught and played with her, the nature walks he took her on, and the good times they shared. Her daddy will always be in her heart forever and ever. Todd and his brother, Scott were inseparable; hanging out with good friends and making new ones. With his easy going smile and the laughter he shared with others, that was what made Todd special.
Those Todd leaves behind to cherish his memory include his daughter, Grace (Ryan) Cantwell; his brother, Scott; his sister, Ginger (Bill) Novak; loving uncle to Sarah, Nathan, Megan and Morgan and other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Todd will be greatly missed by those who loved him dearly.