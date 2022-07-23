Todd Westley Tuttle
April 29, 1953 — July 1, 2022
A truly special soul departed this world on July 1, 2022. Todd Westley Tuttle was born on April 29, 1953 in New Haven, CT, to Marnie and Tom Tuttle. After returning to their home in Milwaukee, Todd was diagnosed at 10 months old with neurological and other handicaps that significantly altered his life. Due to the love and devotion of his parents, Todd thrived living at home with his five younger siblings. Through the many opportunities provided by his parents, siblings and community Todd lived a full and happy life.
Todd thoroughly enjoyed being part of a large family. Until 21 years old Todd attended a local school for developmentally disabled children with a short stay at The Woods School for handicapped children in Pennsylvania, where he was encouraged to reach his full potential mentally and physically. In the subsequent years, Todd attended programs at Goodwill until Tom and Marnie moved to West Bend in 1984. For 34 years until his passing Todd attended The Threshold in West Bend which was a highlight of his life. The programs, love and dedication of the staff and care teams were a continuing joy to Todd during this time. Todd moved into various group home settings, primarily with Bridges of Wisconsin, which provided an entire new world for Todd in which he thrived until his passing. Todd loved people and, as a part of the very busy Tuttle family, he met many. He always greeted everyone with great joy and an infectious smile. When asked a question Todd almost always answered “Yes.” For months before his birthday Todd would tell you it was coming soon. Ask Todd his age and he always replied 29 and, truth be told, Todd never did seem to age.
Music was a central part of Todd’s life. He was an expert, easily naming song and artists of rock ’n’ roll hits from the ’60s to ’80s. He was known for regularly winning at “Name That Tune.” He also shared our parents’ love of Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass, which brings a smile to all of us whenever heard. Life would not have been the same for Todd if he did not have his Diet Coke. His favorite meal was a McDonald’s cheeseburger with french fries and occasionally a milkshake. Todd’s favorite dessert was ice cream and he loved his birthday cakes. Todd did not meet any food he didn’t like.
Todd brought so much joy to and is loved by so many people, not least of which are his surviving siblings, Amanda Tuttle Kemnitz (Joe; children Julia and Joey); Kareth Tuttle Servis (Jeff; children JJ (Chelsea), Nate (Carolyn) and families, Read (Katie), and Kenny; Gwyn Tuttle Goy (Peter; children Perry (Jenny), Lydia (Nevan), Robin (Clara) and families, and Elaina (Matt); Liza Tuttle (Kent; children Hannah and Cassie); Thomas Nathaniel Tuttle Jr. (Kate; children Redmond, Keara, Grace, Lane, William, Thomas III, Read and Maeve). Todd is further survived by many extended family and friends.
As Todd’s sister Amanda and guardian of 23 years, my heartfelt thank-you to all I had the pleasure and honor of knowing and working with to make it possible for Todd to live such a full life including at Threshold in West Bend, Bridges of Wisconsin and MyChoice Family Care-Care Wisconsin. A special thank-you to Gwyn, Terry Peters, Dr. Brian Wolter and the staff at Froedtert West Bend Hospital especially Jackie, RN.
Toddy, you have been such a joy and blessing to me. I will forever treasure our special relationship and the privilege of being your guardian. We had fun and made many happy memories. I miss you but know you are enfolded in Mom and Dad’s love for eternity. God bless you.
No funeral is planned. Burial will be private.
If desired, memorials to The Threshold (600 Rolfs Rd., West Bend, WI, 53095) are appreciated.