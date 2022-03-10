Tom Oelhafen
Aug. 27, 1945 - March 7, 2022
Tom Oelhafen, age 76, passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022 at The Kathy Hospice in West Bend. He was born on August 27, 1945 to Harvey and Helen (nee Vogt) Oelhafen. Tom was a hardworking, dedicated farmer his entire life. He put his heart and soul into his land.
Tom is survived by his wife Darleen (nee Lingbeek); daughter, Lisa (Craig) Freiberg; grandchildren, Kodi (Ethan) Barthels, Ryan (Michaella) Freiberg, Meg (Matt) Tadych; great-grandchildren, Paxton and Rhett Barthels, Wrenley Freiberg, Fletcher Tadych; step-son, Craig (Jann) Stolt; step-grandchildren, Kristen Stolt, Brad (Crystal) Stolt, Garrett Stolt, Daryn Stolt; step-great-grandchildren, Ava and Jackson Stolt; sister, Betty Schmidt; sister-in-law, Irene Eisele and brother-in-law, Robert (Joyce) Lingbeek. He is further survived by other relatives and special friends.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents, brother Ken, brothers-in-law John Schmidt and Allie Eisele, step-grandsons Austin and Justin Stolt, parents-in-law Claus and Ina Lingbeek.
A Memorial Service will be at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, March 11, 2022 at the Phillip Funeral Home (1420 W Paradise Dr West Bend, WI 53095) with Rev. Steven Bode presiding. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Friday, March 11 from 2 p.m. until 4:15 p.m.
The family respectfully requests no flowers. Memorials are appreciated to Zion Lutheran Church in Allenton, Kohlsville Fire Department and/or Horizon Homecare and Hospice.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
(262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com.