WEST BEND
Travis Lee Schram
Travis Lee Schram, age 43, of West Bend passed away surrounded by his family on July 9, 2022, from injuries he received in a motorcycle accident.
Travis is survived by wife, Traci (Nee Vanselow); son, Tegan, and daughter, Taryn; parents Todd and Sue Schram; brother Chad. He is further survived by Roger and Kim Vanselow, Aaron (Becky) Vanslow, Ryan (Lindsay) Vanselow, and Colleen (Joel) Christians; nephews, James, Alexander, and Philip; many extended family members and friends.
Travis was a 4th-generation plumber for Schram Plumbing Company, a family owned and operated business since 1918.
Private burial services were held at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Wauwatosa. A celebration of Travis’s life will be held at a later date.
Memorials to the family are greatly appreciated, Support for Schrams, C/O Vanselow Law Office, 12605 W. North Ave. #258, Brookfield, WI 53005-4629 or GoFundMe - Support for Schrams.
A special thank-you to all our family, friends and communities for your prayers and support.
