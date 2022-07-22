WEST BEND

Travis Lee Schram

Travis Lee Schram

Travis Lee Schram, age 43, of West Bend passed away surrounded by his family on July 9, 2022, from injuries he received in a motorcycle accident.

Travis is survived by wife, Traci (Nee Vanselow); son, Tegan, and daughter, Taryn; parents Todd and Sue Schram; brother Chad. He is further survived by Roger and Kim Vanselow, Aaron (Becky) Vanslow, Ryan (Lindsay) Vanselow, and Colleen (Joel) Christians; nephews, James, Alexander, and Philip; many extended family members and friends.

Travis was a 4th-generation plumber for Schram Plumbing Company, a family owned and operated business since 1918.

Private burial services were held at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Wauwatosa. A celebration of Travis’s life will be held at a later date.

Memorials to the family are greatly appreciated, Support for Schrams, C/O Vanselow Law Office, 12605 W. North Ave. #258, Brookfield, WI 53005-4629 or GoFundMe - Support for Schrams.

A special thank-you to all our family, friends and communities for your prayers and support.

The Phillip Funeral Home, West Bend, is serving the family. For more information, visit phillipfuneralhome.com.

Recommended for you