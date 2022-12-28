HARTFORD
Velma L. Olsen
Dec. 26, 1930 - Dec. 24, 2022
Velma LaVerne Olsen (nee Rose) of Hartford died on December 24, 2022, at the Hartford Aurora Hospital.
She was born in Fond du Lac on December 26, 1930, to Henry Rose and Vernal (nee Johnson) Rose. In 1949, Velma graduated from Goodrich High School in Fond du Lac. She married Wallace Weller Jr. in 1950, and later married Curtis Melius of Hartford in 1960, who died in 1963.
After her previous husband’s death, Velma married Olaf Olsen on January 30, 1965. She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church. Velma was the very beloved mother of two children who survive her, Dr. Mark Weller of Pewaukee and Wendy (Kurtis) Hintz of Hartford. She also had two grandchildren, Andrew Hintz (Jennifer), and Kandyce (Jon) Mosher and their child Anna of Antigo. Her brother Wayne Rose of Fond du Lac and nieces and nephews survive her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, and an infant daughter, Christine Rose Olsen.
A memorial service will be held at the Shimon Funeral Home (824 Union Street, Hartford, WI 53027) on Friday, December 30, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. Family will greet friends and relatives at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m until the start of service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, Parkinson’s research, the St. Jude Children’s Hospital, or charity of your choice.
Shimon Funeral Home is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-673-9500 or visit www.shimonfuneralhome.com.