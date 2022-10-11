WEST BEND
Verna E. Kissinger
March 11, 1932 – October 6, 2022
Verna E. Kissinger (nee Stauske), passed away on October 6, 2022, at the Samaritan Health Center in West Bend.
Verna was born on March 11, 1932, to the late Paul and Olive (nee Benicke) Stauske. Verna was united in marriage to Harold Kissinger on October 13, 1951. Harold passed away on February 17, 2021. After high school, Verna left to go work at Amity Leather. She also worked at Decorah School, St. Joe’s Hospital in West Bend and cleaned doctor’s offices. Verna enjoyed going to River Bend Resort with her husband. She loved sewing, crafts, baking, puzzles and vacations to Florida. Verna enjoyed spending time with the family and taking the grandkids out to eat.
Those left to cherish Verna’s memory include her two children, Mark (Lucille) Kissinger and Vivian (Alan) Gabriel; six grandchildren, Sheila (Mark) Foyse, Laura Kissinger, Mark Kissinger, Amy Gabriel, Jennifer (Jason) Brantmeier, and Matthew (Caitlin) Gabriel; six great-grandchildren, Nicole Foyse, Megan Foyse, Bailey Brantmeier, Becky Brantmeier, Brooklyn Brantmeier and Trinity Gabriel; a sister, Carla (Carl) Hillmer; a brother, Willis (Dorothy) Stauske; along with many other relatives and friends.
VISITATION: Verna’s family will greet relatives and friends on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington Street, West Bend, WI 53095.
SERVICE: A Funeral Service for Verna will take place following visitation at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Stephen Reynolds officiating. Burial will take place at Washington County Memorial Park.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Verna’s arrangements. Additional information and online guest book can be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.