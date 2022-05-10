Vernon 'Butch' Almon Buslaff
May 12, 1931 - May 6, 2022
Vernon “Butch” Almon Buslaff, 90, passed away peacefully at Serenity Villa in Campbellsport on Friday, May 6, 2022, after a short battle with cancer.
Butch was born in the town of Oceola on May 12, 1931, the son of the late Almon and Amanda (Roehl) Buslaff. He lived his entire life in the area. He was a gentle man who loved his family greatly, and enjoyed telling a good story. He had an exceptional memory for past experiences, names, places and special events.
Butch served in the U.S. army from 1952-1960, with active duty served in Korea.
Butch married Joan Koepke at Salem United Church of Christ in Wayne, Wisconsin, on November 6, 1954.
Butch enjoyed several places of employment throughout his life including Asplundh Tree Experts, Precision Metals, Kloke Ready Mix and Yahrs (Bend) Industries. He and Joan owned and operated Butch and Joan’s Minor Bar near Lake Bernice. Butch enjoyed taking care of his horses and ponies, driving his modified race car, and the enjoyment of his kids, grandchildren and great-grandchildren., Those left behind to cherish his memory include his children Rick (Jonell) Buslaff and Robin Foerster. Grandchildren Aaron (Keri) Buslaff, Jason (special friend Becky McHenry), Lisa (Jason) Zak, Emmy (John) Ernser, and Abram (Lexi) Foerster. He is further survived by his great-grandchildren: Lily Buslaff, Sophie Buslaff, Thane Buslaff, Stellla Buslaff, Logan Zak, Maielle Ernser, Huckston Ernser, Brinley Foerster, Jaxtyn Foerster and nieces and nephews.
Butch was preceded in death by his wife Joan, his sonin- law Jim Foerster, his parents Almon and Amanda Buslaff, in-laws Charles and Viola (Scholl) Koepke, a brother Kenneth and his wife Lorraine.
He was also proceeded in death by Joan’s siblings and their spouses: Melvin and MaryAnn Koepke, Kenneth and Betty Koepke, Gerald and Gertrude Koepke, Lloyd and Sharon Koepke, Margorie and Herbert Radtke, Lillian and Louis Burgert, Gloria and Norbert Serwe and Emden Koepke.
A private family service will be held on Thursday, May 12, at 1:30 pm at the Twohig Funeral Home, 109 W. Main St. Campbellsport, which would have been Butch’s 91st birthday.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.