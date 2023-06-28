Vernon C. ‘Vern’ Eulert
May 13, 1946 - June 23, 2023
Vernon C. “Vern” Eulert, 77, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 23, 2023 at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa due to complications from a fall.
Vern was born on May 13, 1946, in Menomonee Falls, the son of Conrad and Marie Eulert. He graduated from Menomonee Falls High School and then went on to University Wisconsin-Whitewater and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Accounting in 1968.
At UW-Whitewater, he met his beloved wife, Sharyn Cypher, who preceded him in death on April 23, 2010. They were united in marriage on August 12, 1972. Vern and Sharyn both went to work for the Wisconsin Department of Revenue. He became a sales tax auditor. Later, the couple decided to start their own accounting and tax practice in West Bend (Eulert Accounting). Vern sold the business in 2018, but still continued to do the work he loved until his retirement in 2022.
Vern just loved to get in his car and take a drive. It didn’t matter where, just as long as he was driving. He also liked growing vegetables and flowers. Vern was so proud when he could share with friends what he had grown.
Those Vern leaves behind are his sister-in-law, Luella Schutte; and nieces and nephews, Paul Schutte, Dale Schutte, Mary (Jim) Schutte Severson, and Ann (Tom) Schutte Dunn. Also very special friends who were there when he needed a helping hand, Robert and Janice Bodden, Ron and Rosemary Vollmer, Dan and Judy Eudaly, Nathan Derks, and Steve and Barb Klumpyan.
Vern was preceded in death by his parents, Conrad and Marie; his wife, Sharyn, in-laws, Paul and Inez Cypher; sister-in-law, Arlene Cypher, and brother-in-law, Ralph Schutte.
VISITATION: Thursday, June 29, 2023 from 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m. at Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service, 1315 W Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095.
SERVICE: A funeral service in remembrance of Vern will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home with Deacon Robert Derks officiating. After a luncheon, burial will take place at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Hartford.
Steve and Barb would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Froedtert Hospital, especially nurse Jamie in TICU.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Vern’s arrangements. For additional information or to leave an online condolence on the tribute wall, please visit www.myrhum-patten.com.