WEST BEND
Virginia C. Michaels
Virginia Michaels (nee Cordes) left this world on December 5, 2022, in Madison after a long illness, and journeyed to Jesus Christ’s embrace after 94 years. She grew up in Cincinnati, graduated from Withrow High School and the College of Music at the University of Cincinnati, where she received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Radio Education, graduating on July 24, 1948. She was an actress, first on radio station WLW, Cincinnati, and then in several community theater productions.
It was at UC that she met her future husband, John. They married on April 15, 1950, and three years later, settled in Milwaukee, where they raised three children. Virginia always put her family, marriage and motherhood first. Only when the children were attending school did she go back to work, first, as a substitute teacher. Virginia later worked for the Milwaukee Area Girl Scout office and in 1983, moved to West Bend and became Volunteer Services director at Cedar Ridge, part of the Cedar Lake Community. She was also a deacon in the United Church of Christ.
Upon retiring in 1993, Virginia learned about the Voluntary Services of the American Missionary Association of the United Church Board for Homeland Ministries. She then began spending time annually on volunteer assignments, starting in a homeless shelter for undocumented Central American refugees. Then, she coordinated a citywide Earth Day celebration and developed a volunteer program for a nursing home. She also worked on numerous projects at a food bank, volunteered in communications at the 1997 UCC General Synod in Columbus, and updated a computer database for the national UCC offices in Cleveland. She continued to volunteer with Interfaith Caregivers of Washington County until a few years ago. She will be remembered for her strength, wisdom, optimism, generosity, perseverance, and love.
Virginia was a Life Member of the Auxiliary to the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War and in 2013 volunteered at its National Encampment (convention) in Brookfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Mollie Cordes; her brother, Kenneth; and her husband and radio personality, John “Mad Man” Michaels. She leaves behind her three children: Stephen (Danielle) Michaels, Susan Elizabeth Michaels (John Bill), and Judith (Russell) Trachte; six grandchildren: Andrea (Shaun) Kachallek, Allison (Jon) Pollitt, Andrew and Anne Michaels, Sarah and Johnathan Trachte; and two great-grandchildren: Levi and Lexi Kachallek.
The family wishes to thank UW Health University Hospital, Capitol Lakes Health Center and Agrace Hospice for their thoughtful and skilled care of Virginia over the last eight months.
Memorials, if desired, may be sent to Interfaith Caregivers of Washington County or Peace United Church of Christ in Kewaskum.