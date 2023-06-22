BEECHWOOD
Virginia ‘Ginger’ L. Schultz
July 30, 1962 - June 13, 2023
Virginia “Ginger” L. Schultz, age 60 of Beechwood, passed away Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls, with her loving family by her side.
Ginger was born July 30, 1962, to the late Carroll and Rosemary (nee Comfort) Haug. She attended St. Frances Cabrini School and West Bend West High School, graduating in 1980. On May 24, 1986, she married the love of her life, Donald Schultz Jr., at Sandy Knoll Park in West Bend. Ginger worked for Serigraph Inc. and retired in 2023 after 30 years of service.
She enjoyed shooting pool in leagues, going up north with her husband to various locations, watching the Green Bay Packers, dancing and singing along to the Doo-Wop Daddies, and playing cribbage with anyone who played! Ginger loved to bake, especially her family favorites; her cherry and blueberry cheesecakes, Apple Bread, and the "endless" supply of her Christmas cookie platters. She enjoyed going to craft fairs with her daughter and loved making special gifts with her grandchildren. She was proud to say she never missed any of her son’s baseball games, always attended the parades her daughter was in with the Georgie Girls, and never missed her daughter’s halftime performance during football and basketball season at the high school. She was truly her children’s biggest fan. Most of all, Ginger loved her family and treasured their time spent together.
Those Ginger leaves behind include her husband of 37 years, Don; her children: Steven (Erica) Schultz and Jennifer (Grant) Greenfield; her adored grandchildren, Ty and Bryleigh Greenfield; her six siblings: Sharina (the late James) Adams, Pete (Deb) Haug, Tom (Jane) Haug, Eddie (Janice) Haug, DJ Haug and Rick Haug; her sisters-in-law, Deb (the late Russ) Lemke, Chris (Al) Tackes, Cindy (the late Jim) Boylen and Debbie Schultz; her godmother and very special friend, Mary Lee (Paul) Geib; and her very special fur baby, Parker, who will miss his snuggles with her. She is further survived by all her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews and all of her many great friends she has made throughout the years.
Ginger was predeceased by her parents; her brother Philip Haug; her in-laws, Donald Sr. and Karen Schultz; brother-in-law, Mike Schultz, and nephew Shane Lemke.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the family.
A memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Phillip Funeral Home in West Bend with Pastor John C. Bass officiating. Family and friends may gather for a visitation from 3-4:45 p.m. at the funeral home. Private interment of cremains will be at Holy Trinity Cemetery at a later date. Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
Per Ginger’s last request, the family welcomes everyone at the Twisted Pair (1504 County Rd A, Adell, WI 53001) for pizzas, drinks and to share memories, immediately after the service.
Phillip Funeral Home has been entrusted with the final arrangements.