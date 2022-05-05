Vivian V. Bartelt
August 11, 1928 - April 21, 2022
Vivian Verna Darmody Bartelt, formerly of Campbellsport, passed away on April 21, 2022. Vivian was the youngest of six children of Michael and Violenta (nee Zimmel) Darmody. Vivian was born August 11, 1928.
Vivian was baptized, confirmed and married at St. John Lutheran Church, West Bend. On October 1, 1949, she married Carl Walter Bartelt. He preceded her in death on January 3, 2013. They lived and raised their family on the Bartelt family farm of rural Campbellsport. Vivian lived on the farm until it sold in the fall of 2016. Her health issues had begun.
Vivian was a wife, homemaker and mother. She worked at H&R Block in the day and worked at the office of Old Ironsides Battery Factory, Campbellsport. Vivian was the clerk of the Town of Ashford for twelve years. She was a member of Campbellsport United Church of Christ from her marriage. She previously served on the Church Council and was the council secretary.
Vivian was a quilter and her children and grandchildren enjoy her quilts. She was a great reader. She liked puzzles and playing sheepshead. She loved living in the country and being outside. She thoroughly enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She and Walter enjoyed travel in retirement; not just the long-distance trips (although they did enjoy those) but especially the two- to three-day trips around the state of Wisconsin which were great fun for them. They did not stray too far from the farm for too long. A trip to Ireland had been a great memory for her.
Vivian was preceded in death by her husband, Walter; her daughter, Janine; her son, Dean; and her daughter-in-law Shirley Bartelt. Her brothers and sisters and their spouses have long been missed: Clyde and Mildred Darmody, Blanche and Wilmer Hawig, Hazel and Eugene Weinand, Wesley and Pearl Darmody and Marion Darmody.
She is survived by her children: the Rev. Deborah Bartelt, Oshkosh; Randall Bartelt, Campbellsport; Roxane (Steve) Platteter, Janesville; Amy (Bert) Wilson, Gladstone, MI; and Penny (Tom) Essmann, Brownsville. Her grandchildren, Richelle (Justin) Volm, Heather (Dustin) Williams, Benjamin Bartelt (special friend, Renee), and Chad (Sarah) Hackbarth were cherished. Her great-grandchildren, Ryker Volm, Vivian Williams, and Brynlee Williams, lit up her life. Her brother Jerry Darmody survives her. Her nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends also survive.
Private family services have been held with burial in Union Cemetery, Campbellsport. Twohig Funeral Home, Campbellsport, has served the family. Please send condolences to Randall Bartelt in care of Twohig Funeral Home, P.O. Box 710, Campbellsport, WI 53010 or visit www.twohigfunerals.com.
We are grateful for the many kindnesses shown our mother and for her many gifts she shared with others.