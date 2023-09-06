HARTFORD
Wallace A. Rettler
Aug. 29, 1931 - September 3, 2023
Wallace A. Rettler, age 92, of Hartford passed away peacefully at Serenity Villa in Slinger, surrounded by his family on Sunday, September 3, 2023.
Wallace was born on August 29, 1931, to Eleanor (nee Gehring) and John Rettler in Hartford. He graduated from Hartford United High School in 1949, where he ran track.
Wallace was united in marriage to Anna Maria (nee Muesch) on June 25, 1955, at St. Kilian Catholic church in Hartford.
Wallace was born and raised on the farm where he lived for 92 years. He was a farmer all his life and he worked hard to support his family and to help others. When he wasn’t farming, Wallace loved attending his kids’ and grandchildren’s numerous sporting events and was known by many as the “historian of the neighborhood.”
Wallace is survived by his wife of 68 years, Anna Maria; children, Mark (Sue) of Hancock, Luke (Chris) of Brooklyn, NY, Paul (Jane) of Clyman, John (Joann) of Neosho, Peter (Kelly) of West Bend, Anne (Steve) Ledwith of Neenah, Mary (Whitey) Wagner of Hartford; grandchildren, Matt (Jess), Michael (Amber), Stephen, Kenny (Jo), Trina (Jake), Cindy, Hattie Mae (Chase), Leeander, Brady, Jessica, Jacob (Ashley), Joe, Justine (Andy), Justin (Dana), Austin (Briana), Quintin (Brooke), Paytin, Jack (Sarah), Drew, Max, Maddie, Mitchell, Nicholas, Zachary, Andrew, Mason, Logan (Kelley); sister, June (Charlie) Hagen; sisters-in-law Gertie Krebs, Marlene Muesch, Katie Pfeifer, and 24 loved great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Eleanor Rettler; siblings, Sylvester, Eugene, Leeander Rettler, Valerie Heppe; grandchildren, Claytin and Lexy Rettler; and many other cherished relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. John’s Catholic Church and or The Village of Plover Korean War Memorial are greatly appreciated.
The family would also like to extend a special thanks to the Serenity Villa and Preceptor Hospice staff for their care.
A Mass of Christian burial for Wallace will be held on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church in Rubicon, with the Rev. Britto Suresh officiating. Family will greet relatives and friends from 2:00 p.m until 4:45 p.m. Burial will follow Mass at St. Kilian’s Catholic Cemetery in Hartford.
Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, visit shimonfuneralhome.com.