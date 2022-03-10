Walter A. Breu
June 5, 1930 - March 8, 2022
Walter A. Breu, age 91, of Hubertus, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2022. He was born on June 5, 1930, in Auburndale, Wis. the son of the late Walter C. and Frances (Kolbeck) Breu. He grew up on a dairy farm and as a young man he joined the Army Air Force to serve his country. After he finished his time in the service he met the love of his life, Joan (Wenninger), they married on February 27, 1954, and raised seven children.
Most of Wally’s career was self-employed residential building construction and snow plowing. Wally enjoyed bowling, hunting, fishing, listening to polka music and spending time with family and friends. He was a member of St. Gabriel church, American Legion Post 522 and Knights of Columbus.
Wally is survived by his wife, Joan; his daughters, Connie (Mark) Rosio, Beverly Ehley, Sheree (Walter J.) Rosio and his sons, Walter Michael Breu, Russell (Sue) Breu, Keith (Lisa) Breu and Mark (Nicole) Breu and his brother Richard (Lorraine) Breu. He is further survived by his 15 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and one great, great granddaughter.
Special thank you to Ed Wagner and John Mueller for all their assistance the past several years.
A memorial visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until time of memorial mass at 12 p.m. on Friday, March 11, 2022 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 1200 St Gabriel Way, Hubertus, WI.
Shimon Funeral Home of Hartford is serving the family.