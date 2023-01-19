HARTFORD
Walter A. Gossfeld
July 1, 1937 - Jan. 15, 2023
Walter “Walt” A. Gossfeld, age 85, of Hartford passed away on January 15, 2023. He found eternal peace surrounded by his loving family at the Aurora Medical Center in Grafton.
Walter was born July 1, 1937, to parents Fern (nee Raether) and Alfred Gossfeld. He was united in marriage to his loving wife, Elaine (nŽe Hessen), on November 24, 1962, sharing a devoted and happy 60 years together. As a young adult, Walt entered the Navy where he was a submariner, serving four proud years in San Diego, California. Upon completing his active duty, he graduated with an associate’s degree from MATC in electrical engineering. After several years of career achievements, he retired from JCPenney after over 24 years of service as an electrical engineer in their Catalog Fulfillment Center. Once Walt retired, he spent his free time volunteering at the Hartford Auto Museum, which he enjoyed for over 20 years. Walt also loved golfing and operating his ham radio, using his famous call letters N9LLS.
Faith was very important to Walt; he was fervently dedicated to his church and the Lord. Walt will be remembered most by his loved ones as a wonderful family man who was deeply devoted to his wife, Elaine, his children, and his grandchildren, all of whom he cherished immensely.
Walt is survived by his beloved wife, Elaine; loving children Sandi Klemann, Shelli (Thomas) Stenz, Sara (Paul) Benzing; cherished grandchildren, Ashley and Nathan Klemann, Dylan and Connor Stenz; his dear sister Doris Fritsch, and many others who will miss him dearly.
He is preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law, Herman and Ruth Hessen, and brother-in-law, Ron Fritsch. Memorial services for Walt will be held on Friday, January 20, 2023, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, officiated by the Reverend Ben Golisch. Family will greet friends and relatives at the church starting at 10:00 a.m. until the start of the service at 11:00 a.m. A private inurnment will occur at a future date.