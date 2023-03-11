Walter A. Thompson ‘Walt’
May 7, 1930 — March 3, 2023
Walter A. Thompson “Walt” of West Bend passed peacefully on Friday, March 3, 2023, at the age of 92.
He was born in Rhame, North Dakota, on May 7, 1930, the son of Wallace A. and Anna E. (nee Hanson) Thompson. Walt graduated from St. John's Military Academy, Delafield, in 1947, and Carroll College Class of 1952. He married the love of his life, Verna M. (nee Zinzow) Thompson, on November 6, 1954. Walt was a proud United States Army veteran, serving seven years. He worked as a sales manager at Hobart Brothers in Troy, Ohio, and Trombetta Corporation in Milwaukee.
Walt was an active member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Slinger, served and volunteered for 14 years with Stephen Ministry at Cedar Community in West Bend. Also was a member of Fosse Lyngen Sons of Norway in Milwaukee, and Civil Air Patrol. He enjoyed music, singing and playing guitar, and doing sing-alongs at the senior communities in the area. Walt was a Big Brother to five young men and loved to go fishing at the lake at Cedar Community. He played golf and was very proud of hitting TWO holes in one, 50 years apart. Most of all Walt was a compassionate, gentle, friendly, and an easy person to talk to.
Walt is survived by his wife of 68 years, Verna M. Thompson; sons James (Cathy) Thompson, and Jerome (Betty Jo) Thompson; grandchildren Jacquelyn (Jacob) Feutz, and Patrick Thompson; great-grandchildren Walter and Evelyn Feutz. He is further survived by nieces and nephews Wally, Wayne, and Kermit Thompson, Linda Czywczynski, Kay Roth, Judy Wiswell, Nancy Jacobson, John Zinzow, and Christine Hetrick.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Oliver and Elmer Thompson, and infant sister; brothers- in-law Kenneth and Marvin Zinzow, Guido Trombetta, and Harold Dain; sisters-in-law Betty Trombetta, and Shirley Dain, Mavis Thompson; nephews Marvin (Marnie) and Michael Zinzow.
A visitation will be held on Friday, March 17, from 10 a.m. until 11:45 a.m., with the memorial service at 12 p.m., at the Phillip Funeral Home, 1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend. Private interment will take place at Cedar Community Memorial Gardens at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Luke Lutheran Church Slinger or Cedar Community West Bend would be appreciated.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Cedar Community, Cedar Hospice, and the Cottages for the care and compassion.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call (262) 338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.