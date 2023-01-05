WEST BEND
Walter J. Bingen
Walter J. Bingen of West Bend died on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center Hartford at the age of 97 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth “Betty” (nee Hartmann), in 2006 and a son in 1959.
Wally worked at the West Bend Company for 39 years where he was a member of their 25 Year Club. He was also a member of NMA (National Management Association).
He served his country with the United States Army during the Korean War. At the time of his discharge, he was a sergeant. On May 16, 2015, Wally was honored to be a participant of the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. His son-in-law, Tony, served as his escort.
Throughout his life, he was a frequent donor with the BloodCenter of Wisconsin, now Versiti. He donated 183 pints of blood.
Wally will fondly be remembered for his jokes and witty stories to entertain everyone even during his last days at the hospital.
Survivors include his daughter, son-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, January 9, at 11 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church with private burial in Holy Angels Cemetery. The family will greet relatives and friends during a period of visitation at church on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Holy Angels Parish are appreciated.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. Messages for the family may be left in an online guest book at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.