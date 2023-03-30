Wanda Gindt
An infectious smile, bubbly personality, and caring heart is how Wanda Gindt will be remembered after her passing on March 27, 2023, at the age of 64. Her 11-month battle with brain cancer was faith-filled and courageous to the end. She was surrounded by her loving family who will continue to honor her legacy of love and devotion to God and her family.
Wanda valued her education from UW-La Crosse which prepared her for a 30-year career as a physical therapist at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay. She took great pride in her profession and happily used her knowledge and skills to help guide family and friends to solve health-related issues.
Hospitality was one of Wanda’s gifts and love languages. She was grateful for and enjoyed the opportunities to host family and friends at the family cottage on Long Lake and the winter escapes to Bonita Springs, FL. Peaceful kayak excursions and nighttime gatherings around the fire pit at Long Lake were especially enjoyable for Wanda. Walking the beach while searching for shells and admiring the wonderful beach sunsets on the Gulf Coast were never taken for granted. Regardless of where she was, Wanda had a lifelong love affair for anything chocolate.
But most of all, Wanda treasured her children, daughters- and son-in-law, and grandchildren who gave her both love and purpose. She was so thankful to have experienced her children getting married and the birth of her five grandchildren.
Pickleball became a recent passion for Wanda that provided her with great exercise, new friends, and laughter both in Green Bay and Florida. Wanda never took herself too seriously, but she took her goal of improving very seriously. It certainly brought out her competitive spirit. She always would say, “I know the rules and I can teach you how to play the right way, but I just can’t play that way so don’t learn from watching me.”
Wanda is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Joe; son Jordan (Kristi) Gindt of Phoenix, AZ; daughter, Claire (Chris) Benishek of Richfield; son Connor (Meghan) Gindt of Milwaukee; father, Harold (stepmother Arlene) Nothem; brother-in-law, Mike Matenaer; brother Steven (Peggy) Nothem, brother Guy (Robin) Nothem, brother Gus (Leann) Karoses, sister Dawn (Dan) Mayer, sister Laura (Steve) Nigh, sister Mary (Craig) Hernikl, and sister Sherry (Brian) McInnis. She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Nothem, and sister Pamela Matenaer.
Wanda was so grateful for all of the love, encouragement, and support shown to her and Joe from family and friends during her battle with cancer. The visits, cards, texts, FaceTime and Zoom connections, online posts, and food were a boost to the spirit and nourishment for the soul when the body was weak.
Special thanks for the care and compassion provided by the Froedtert Cancer Center - Menomonee Falls, Horizon Hospice, Touching Hearts Home Care, and The Kathy Hospice of West Bend.
A memorial service will be held at Kettlebrook Church in West Bend on Sunday, April 2, with visitation from 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. and a service to follow. A live-stream link can be found on Phillip Funeral Home’s website (phillipfuneralhome.com).
In lieu of flowers, a memorial in Wanda’s honor has been established for pickleball court amenities at the Village of Jackson Park and Edison Park in Green Bay. Donations can be made directly to any Associated Bank (written to “Wanda Gindt Memorial Fund”) or sent via Zelle to wandagindtmemorial@gmail.com.
Phillip Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, visit phillipfuneralhome.com.