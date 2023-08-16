HARTFORD
Warren C. Haeberle
June 1, 1930 - August 10, 2023
Warren C. Haeberle, age 93, of Hartford passed away peacefully into the arms of his Lord Jesus, Thursday, August 10, 2023, at Majestic Heights, Hartford.
Warren was born June 1, 1930, in Milwaukee to Clarence and Elsie (Kutchenriter) Haeberle. He was the beloved husband of 55 years of the late Audrey A. (Eberle); loving father of Pam (David) Volkert, Warren K. (Denise) Haeberle and Sandy (Arthur) Jones; cherished grandfather of Michael (Jenna), Brian (Laura), Christopher Haeberle, Katie (Bryce) Schowalter, Amanda, Nathan (Anna) and Graeme Jones; cherished great-grandfather of 7; dear brother of the late Shirley (Hunts) Baumeister and Doris (Red) Arbuckle; and dear brother-in-law of the late Gloria (William) Henkel and the Rev. Rodel (Gladys) Eberle.
Warren and Audrey were united in marriage on February 3, 1951, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Milwaukee. He served our country in the United States Navy. After his service, he was self-employed and became co-owner of Baumeister & Associates as a painting contractor. He will be dearly remembered by his love of golfing, fishing, watching sports, and most of all loved spending time with his family.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union St., Hartford, WI 53027. Family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Burial at 2:30 p.m. at Washington County Memorial Park Cemetery, West Bend.
Memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society or to Susan G. Komen for the Cure are appreciated.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.