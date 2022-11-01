WISCONSIN RAPIDS — After his team put on a furious finish in the last mile to equal last year’s strong eighth place finish, the Hartford boys cross country coach Paul Horanoff happily took note of some very welcome accomplishments the Orioles checked off in the WIAA D1 state meet in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday.
“We beat Slinger (which finished ninth), we beat Homestead (13th) and we beat Arrowhead (11th),” he said about his tired but jubilant runners. “The kids ran phenomenal today. We had several more PRs and we really picked it up in the last mile.”
The North Shore Conference champion Orioles boys’ efforts led what was a very solid set of races for area athletes at the state test held on The Ridges Golf Course.
Hartford led the way for area D1 boys, scoring 251 points for its spot in the 20-team field.
The state’s boys cross country empire Stevens Point, with a very young team, won its 11th state title in the last 40 years with just 39 points, the second-lowest large school division total ever (Appleton East with just 33 in 1972 holds the mark) and the lowest ever score in the modern era since Madison La Follette’s 44-point total in 2007.
Even veteran Slinger coach Terry Krall, who has seen 40 some state meets, was stunned by what the Pointers accomplished.
“I expected them to win, but I never expected them to be so dominant,” he said.
A strong Oconomowoc team was second with 86 and Madison West third with 128.
Hartford was led by senior Nash Merklein who was 10th in the team standings in the 190-runner field (16:21). He got scoring help from junior Mason Weber in 20th (16:41), senior Adam Weyer in 62nd (27:25), senior Thomas Binns in 76th (17:41) and sophomore Braylen Rennhack in 83rd (17:50).
Horanoff could not say enough about Weyer’s effort.
“He was amazing in that last mile, he must have passed something like 40 kids in that time,” Horanoff said.
Weyer’s race was emblematic of the entire team effort, as the Orioles were 15th at the two-mile mark but passed enough runners to move up seven team spots.
Other runners for the Orioles include sophomore Reed Merklein in 85th (17:50) and junior Nick Tiefenthaler in 101st (18:00).
Reed Merklein, who is famous for taking naps before races (“It always works for him,” laughed big brother Nash), was amazed at the state experience.
“It’s nerve-wracking to be sure,” he said. 'I took my nap and felt really rejuvenated. The (starting) gun shot off I knew what to do.
“This was so great, the most fun I’ve had in my life.”
The overachieving Slinger boys also had a great time at state as the Owls, unranked for most of the season, ran boldly to qualify for state at the Oct. 22 sectional and then ran inspired once they got to Rapids, earning ninth with 260 points, just behind their rivals from Hartford.
Again, just like sectional, it was a day where everything came together for the Owls as they proved the post-sectional qualifying coaches’ poll of where teams would finish wrong.
“The coaches had us about 17th,” Krall said. “But honestly, we thought we could get about 10th and we wound up in ninth. It took us about two-thirds of the season to figure out that we had a shot at getting to state, and once we got there, we wanted to do something (a little special).”
At state, it was the Grotenhuis brothers that led the way for Slinger, as senior Logan closed out his career well with a 35th place effort (16:59), while his freshmen brother Reed was 42nd (17:05).
Other scoring runners for the Owls included Malachi Kurth in 43rd (17:07), Michael Loomans in 44th (17:08) and Ayden Bruger in 96th (17:56). Krall was very happy for Bruger, as the senior closed out his career with an impressive 13 second improvement on his personal best on a tough course.
Also running were Ty Kalina in 104th (18:06) and Ethan Stuettgen in 132nd (19:10).
“Our first four solid, just as they have been all year,” said Krall.
The top area individual finisher was Germantown senior Dillon Walker, who got out aggressively in the top 20 and stayed there, eventually winding up in 16th in 16:18. Other area individual runners in the boys D1 meet included West Bend West freshman Ethan Hackman in 103rd (17:30) and his senior teammate Nathan Butters in 110th (17:36).
In a wildly entertaining finish, early race leader Manny Putz of Onalaska rallied past Zachariah Vance of Oconomowoc in the last 10 meters to win the individual state title by just .2 of a second in 15:26.7.
All told, a total of 10 runners broke 16 minutes in the fast field.
In the D2 boys race, Kettle Moraine Lutheran finished 16th in its first state met with 371 points as Green Bay Notre Dame won the team title with 81, with Lakeside Lutheran taking second (115).
With a banner across the front of the Chargers’ tent commemorating the event, sophomore first runner Kyle Kieper celebrated his 16th birthday in Rapids and then led the Chargers with a 45th place effort (17:52). Senior Noah Michael was 51st (17:56) with other seniors at state included Joshua Anhalt, Micah Vanderhoof and Piper Lickteig.
In the D1 girls race, Germantown freshman Samyiah Fox had an encouraging start to her career taking 55th (20:18), while Hartford junior Maddie Roell was 100th (21:02) and West Bend East sophomore Sarah Berken was 139th (21:38) in their state meet debuts.
In the D2 girls competition, the Kewaskum girls, making their third appearance in four years, were a solid 10th of 16 teams with 239 points as Appleton Xavier won the title with 81 and Dodgeville/Mineral Point was second (124).
Junior Bella Hooker led the way for Kewaskum with a 16th place finish (20:28) while fellow state meet veteran and junior Abigail Gerhartz was 27th (20:46). Other scoring runners for the Indians included senior Miranda Bastian in 45th (21:16), senior Josey Curtes in 69th (21:49) and junior Brielle Scoles in 82nd (22:19).
Also competing were freshman Ruby Gerhartz in 99th (23:08) and Avalon Olla in 108th (23:27).
Kewaskum coach Eugene Peterson, whose team survived a sixth-runner tiebreaker to advance to state from sectional on Oct. 22, was pleased with the season.
“We’ve had a nice run in recent years,” he said. “And it was very important for the girls to wrap it up well (at state). We’ve had good consistency all year and an incredible pack that has really pulled us along.
“Abi (Gerhartz) and Bella (Hooker) have really been our ‘1A’ and ‘1B’ for us all year. Real team leaders.”