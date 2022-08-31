WEST BEND
Wayne A. Tuttle
March 24, 1930 - Aug. 21, 2022
Our father, Wayne A. Tuttle, resident of West Bend, passed away peacefully on August 21, 2022, at the age of 92. Wayne was born in Birchwood on March 24, 1930, to Charles and Cora (Fossum) Tuttle.
At the age of 12, Wayne’s family moved to Algoma where he met the love of his life, Carole L. Graan. They married on March 21, 1953, after Wayne returned from military service. They grew their family to include daughter Rill, son Terry, daughter Tracy and rescue puppy Speckles.
Wayne served as a police officer in Milwaukee from 1953 until 1983. He did not stay retired for long and became a driver/guard for Federal Armored Express (later Dunbar). He held that position until 2012. Having 59 years of combined service, he was a hard working dedicated employee and instilled this work ethic in his children.
Wayne enjoyed life, fishing, hunting, socializing, and cheering on our Wisconsin sports teams. He rode his Harley until he was 80. Much time was spent at the family’s cottage in Door County, dubbed “Wayne’s World.” Wayne enjoyed sitting on his “Dock of the Bay.”
He was predeceased by his parents; beloved wife, Carole; son Terry; brother Gerald E. Tuttle; sister Ardelle Lehmkuhl; as well as his brothers and sisters in-law, other relatives and many friends.
Wayne is survived by his daughters Rill (Paul) Mark and Tracy Tuttle, grandchildren Amber (Eric) Kleiss and Jory (Melissa Martin) Waldbillig, and great-grandchildren Autumn, Emmory, and Willow Kleiss, as well as other relatives and friends.
A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 2:00 with a service to follow at 3 p.m. with Pastor Clarissa Martinelli officiating.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. Messages for the family may be left in an online guest book at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.