WEST BEND
Wayne Lowell Bruggink
May 23, 1936 - Feb. 10, 2023
Wayne Lowell Bruggink passed away Friday morning, February 10, 2023, at The Kathy Hospice in West Bend. He was 86 years old.
Wayne was born on May 23, 1936, to Harold Sr. and Amy (Schreurs) Bruggink. He attended Pleasant View School and Random Lake High School.
On April 1, 1961, he was united in marriage with Carol Ostrander at Hingham Reformed Church. Together, they raised their children at the family farm in the Town of Sherman. She preceded him in death on October 26, 2022, after 61 years.
Wayne served his country in the U.S. Army for two years, spending his time in Germany.
Wayne was a member of Hingham Reformed Church, where he served as elder and deacon. He served on the Adell Co-op board of directors for many years. Wayne loved Oliver Tractors and Dodge vehicles. He enjoyed working on old cars, and attending car shows and farm auctions. Wayne was a dairy farmer for many years and like farming, he was planting seeds for Christ throughout his life.
Wayne is survived by his children: Darrell (Beth) Bruggink, Davin (Yvonne) Bruggink and Dawn Bruggink Hansen; son-in-law, Brian Hansen; 12 grandchildren: Andrew, Adam, and Joshua Bruggink, Tyler (Sami), Cordel, and Keannah Bruggink, Rachel, Sophia, Elias, Daira, Teag, and Cian Hansen; 5 great-grandchildren: Bella, Emmett, Everest, Olive, and Talan; brothers: Roland (Kathy) Bruggink, Allen (Ruth) Bruggink and Harold Jr. “Butch” (Suzzi) Bruggink; sisters, Beverly Winninghoff and Lola (Ken) Lindow; brother-in-law, Robert Ostrander Jr.; sisters-in-law, Jane Weyer and Jean Welzien (Danny); nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Carol; and their son, Dustin Bruggink; sister, Doris (Ralph) DeMaster; brothers, Eugene (Leona) Bruggink and Richard “Dick” (Eileen)(Vera) Bruggink; and brother-in-law, Gerald “Butch” Winninghoff.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Hingham Church, W4390 Church Road in Hingham. All are welcome to join a livestream of the service on Wayne’s obituary page at www.wenigfh.com. The family will receive visitors at the church on Friday from 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. He will be laid to rest at Hingham Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in his name for Hingham Church.
The family would like to thank the nurses and the staff of The Waterford - West Bend, Froedtert West Bend Hospital, and Kathy Hospice for their compassionate and loving care.
Wenig Funeral Home - Oostburg. 920-564-2771, is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit www.wenigfh.com for more information and online condolences.