CAMPBELLSPORT
Wayne R. Lemke
Aug. 7, 1945 - Aug. 30, 2022
Wayne R. Lemke, 77, of Campbellsport passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac. He was born on August 7, 1945, in Port Washington, the son of Richard E. and Dorothy H. (nee Knuth) Lemke.
Wayne served in the U.S. Air Force from 1963 to 1967. He worked for Barton TV and then as a correctional officer at Kettle Moraine Correctional Institution until retiring. Wayne loved the outdoors and gardening. He also enjoyed reading, John Wayne movies, the Brewers and dartball (former state champion). Wayne was a great father and grandfather and most important to Wayne was the time he spent with family.
Survivors include his children Jessica (Jason) Hoffman, Brian (Jane) Lemke and Richard (Michelle) Lemke; grandchildren Zachary Hoffman and Lauren, Leigha, Landon, Logan, Lincoln and Lila Lemke; former wife, Janet Gilbert; sisters Sherry Lemke and Bonnie (Dwight) Farrell, many more family and friends.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Dorothy.
The family extends a special thank-you to the Campbellsport first responders, Fond du Lac EMT’s and the Campbellsport Police.
Memorials are appreciated to St. Matthews School.
Visitation will be Wednesday, September 7, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Twohig Funeral Home, 109 W. Main St., Campbellsport, followed by a memorial service at 3:00 p.m. The Rev. Mark Jones will officiate and inurnment will follow in St. Matthews Cemetery, Campbellsport.
