RANDOM LAKE
Wesley Earl Krahn
March 2, 1937 - Jan. 15, 2022
Wesley Earl Krahn, 84, of Random Lake joined his parents, siblings, and friends in his Heavenly home on January 15, 2022.
Wesley was the 8th child of 13 born to the late Ervin and Marie (nee Kreutzinger) Krahn just outside of Beechwood on March 2, 1937. He lived most of his life within a mile of his birthplace in the Beechwood area.
Wes attended Beechwood and Kewaskum schools and worked on the family farm before honorably serving in the United States Navy from 1955-1959.
He met and married the love of his life, Sandra (Strean), on September 3, 1960. Together with their 4 children, they raised a loving family while being very active in the community.
After the Navy, Wes worked as a welder at Gehl company and on weekends, he hauled milk for the Beechwood Cheese Factory. His love of the outdoors led him to work for CW Haug Roofing Co. out of West Bend for many years. Later on, Wes worked for Dehling and Voigt Roofing and Siding, Newburg, before he ventured out doing siding jobs on his own.
He stayed busy cutting wood, hunting, golfing, snowmobiling with his family and friends and always lending a helping hand wherever needed. He and Sandy were avid card players belonging to three card clubs over a span of 53 years. Wes loved watching the Milwaukee Brewers, Wisconsin Badgers and the Green Bay Packers. Spending time with his family was the most important part of his life.
Wesley was a member of the American Legion Triangle B Post #193 in Beechwood, Batavia and Boltonville.
Their travels took them to Nevada, Hawaii, Alaska, New York, Nashville and several cruises. But their favorite place was camping with their family in Shawano for over 50 years making many very special lifelong friends. His hearty laugh and love of a good joke will always be remembered.
Wes officially retired in 1999 and in 2005, he and Sandy moved to Sun City, AZ, and became snowbirds enjoying their retirement in the sun. Health concerns brought them back to Wisconsin in 2020 with a short stay in Oconto and their most recent year at Gables on the Pond in Random Lake.
During his lifetime, Wes enjoyed fast-pitch softball and had a short racing career before kids and family redirected his activities. Wes was the founding member and first president of the Beechwood Night Fliers Snowmobile Club remaining very active in the club snowmobiling, grooming the trails, brat frys and club activities along with the Northern Kettle Moraine Snowmobile Association until he retired in 1999. Wes was an honorary member of the Beechwood Volunteer Fire Department. He mowed lawn for the Beechwood Union Cemetery and several residential yards. He also enjoyed building model airplanes of the WWII era.
Throughout his life, Wes was a member of United Church of Christ, Beechwood, New Horizon United Church of Christ, Kewaskum and United Church of Christ, Sun City, AZ.
Those Wesley leaves behind to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Sandy, of 61 years; his children Terry (Jennifer) Krahn of Beechwood, Timothy (Sandy) Krahn of Parnell, Robin (Bill) Lemkuil of Arizona, Todd (Nicole) Krahn of Beechwood; and his four grandchildren Mitchell (Shannen) Krahn of Madison, Devin Krahn of Tomah and Samuel Krahn of Beechwood; his siblings: Shirley Mull of West Allis, Ellis “Ollie” Krahn of Beechwood, Donna Wimmer of North Carolina, Sylvester “Skee” (Jean) Krahn of Beechwood, Neil (Barbara) Krahn of Missouri, and Karen (Raymond) Borchert of Arizona; sisters-in-law Doris Krahn of Beechwood, and Nancy Bain of Arizona; and a brother-in-law, Sylvester Stern of West Bend; along with many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Joining him on his journey to heaven within hours of each other was his sister Eleanor Stern.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Thomas, and four brothers: Adrian Krahn, Gaylord (Marjorie) Krahn, Eugene (Annie) Krahn, an infant brother Ronald Krahn and a sister Dianna Bellin; two sisters-in-law, Monica Krahn and Marjorie Krahn; and one brother-in-law, Bruce Bain.
A memorial service celebrating Wesley’s life will be held on Saturday, January 22, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend) with Pastor Deborah Tyler presiding. Visitation will be on Saturday from 12:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. Military honors will follow the service.
His wife and family would like to thank family members and friends who have supported Wesley’s journey the last few years with visits, cards, goodies, and prayers. We want to thank the staff and wonderful caregivers at Gables on the Pond, Random Lake, for their special care and attention to Wesley, and Allay Hospice Team for their compassion and care.
