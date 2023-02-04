WEST BEND
William Anthony Loser, Sr.
August 8, 1941 — Feb. 1, 2023
Bill (William) Loser passed into eternal peace February 1 at the age of 81. Bill was born in Milwaukee on August 8, 1941, to Julia (Barth) and William Valentine Loser. He grew up in Menomonee Falls with his brother Jim (James Loser, deceased) and sister Jane (Loser) Powers. He attended Pius High school and entered the military upon graduating.
Bill spent time in the Army National Guard at Fort Leonard Wood, MO, where he received a sharpshooter distinction along with a mechanic certificate. His job was paramedic ambulance driver. He was called to stand guard at Fort Hood in Washington during the Berlin crisis.
When he returned home in 1967, he met the love of his life, Rosie (Joch) when they stood up for Jim’s wedding to Loretta (Butske, Loser) Butler. A romance blossomed and they wed on October 21, 1967. They were married 54 years and had four beautiful children: Victoria Reinke (Todd), Jennifer Loser, William Loser, Jr., (Jessica Krieser) and Jason Loser. He was the proud grandfather of 12 grandchildren: Samuel Reinke, (Leah Savatski), Rebecca Ayala, (Daniel), Noelle Beschta, (Ben), Trevor Reinke, Ben Reinke, Alex Reinke, (McKenzie Welch), Daniel Reinke, Simon Reinke, Julia Joy Reinke, Hunter Loser, Grace Loser and Cole Loser. He was blessed to have 9 great-grandchildren Eli, Elle and Lively Ayala, Adalee, Owen and Baby Beschta, and Calvin and Gideon Reinke, that he loved beyond all measure.
Bill drove trucks all his life, including logging in central Wisconsin, dump truck for Kons Septic, overthe-road truck driver for Wisconsin Trailer, and locally for Lumber Sales and Cliff Butzke Trucking.
When his health forced him to come off the road he turned his energies to community service. For many years, he and a group of great friends ran a SHARE site in Jackson. He also volunteered his time at the SHARE warehouse building truck loads for other sites around the state. During this time he also refurbished a trailer to make a mobile library that he took to every pickup day and community event. This mobile library was free to all who wanted a book to read. After SHARE closed he volunteered to help with a Ruby’s Pantry site in Hartford.
In the Town of Polk, he enjoyed attending Town Board meetings and ran the town’s recycling center. He enjoyed the interaction with the town’s residents there and made many friends. Bill could make friends anywhere!!
His 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren were the highlight of his life! He enjoyed spending time with them, giving them tractor rides, taking them for short trips in his truck and drawing them into his many volunteer opportunities. He was their biggest fan, cheering them from the stands while they played any sports, but especially baseball and football. He took great pride in being a grandfather and great-grandfather, and thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren whether it be sporting events, theater or dance recitals or car shows.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William Valentine Loser, Julia (Barth) Loser; brother, James Loser; Loretta (Butske, Loser) Butler; other aunts and uncles.
Bill’s family and friends will gather to celebrate his life, including full military honors, at a date that is to be determined. All who knew and loved Bill are invited to come and share their memories.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in his honor.